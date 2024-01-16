Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Item Database
Item Icon

Amethyst

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

A purple jewel.

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Raw Amethyst
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Shard
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

