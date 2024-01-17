Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseAccessories
Item Icon

Amethyst Bracelet

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

0

0

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Amethyst
4
Item Icon
Mythril Ingot
4
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
4
Item Icon
Wind Shard
4
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

