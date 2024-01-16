Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Amaurotine Interior Wall
Interior Wall - Item Level 560
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
An interior wall recreated from the memory of a city long since destroyed.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
150 gil
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
560
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Onyx
8
Mortar
8
Granite
8
Annite Whetstone
8
Crystals
Fire Crystal
8
Wind Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
90
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
3500
Max Quality
7200
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2635
Craftsmanship
2805
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Related Posts
An Ode to Elidibus of Final Fantasy XIV
Natalie Flores
Reaper FFXIV 6.2 Job Guide: Opener, Rotation, Skills, and More
Paulo Kawanishi
FFXIV Fan Festival 2023 London Schedule and Info
Michael Hassall
,
Jessica Scharnagle