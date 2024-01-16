Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Amaurotine Flooring

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Elegant stone flooring recreated from the memory of a city long since destroyed.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Onyx
8
Item Icon
Mortar
8
Item Icon
Granite
8
Item Icon
Annite Whetstone
8
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
8
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

