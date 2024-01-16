Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Amaro Barding Repair Materials

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

Materials for repairing the inner lining of the antique amaro barding.

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Pixie Cotton
2
Item Icon
White Ash Lumber
2
Item Icon
Atrociraptor Skin
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
2
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Pixie Cotton
2
Item Icon
White Ash Lumber
2
Item Icon
Atrociraptor Skin
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
2
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Pixie Cotton
2
Item Icon
White Ash Lumber
2
Item Icon
Atrociraptor Skin
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
2
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

