FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Altered Mythril Magnifiers
Head - Item Level 41
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
56
Magic Defense
32
Defense
Details
Classes
All Classes - Lv. 41
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
42 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+5
Vitality
+5
Intelligence
+5
Direct Hit Rate
+8
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 31
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
41
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Silver Ingot
4
Mythril Ingot
4
Crystals
Fire Shard
4
Wind Shard
4
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
40
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
138
Max Quality
1400
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
68
Craftsmanship
136
