[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Altered Goatskin Moccasins
Feet - Item Level 26
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
33
Magic Defense
19
Defense
Details
Classes
All Classes - Lv. 26
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
17 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+3
Vitality
+3
Intelligence
+3
Direct Hit Rate
+4
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 16
resource
Grade 3 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
26
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Rubber
2
Diremite Sinew
2
Aldgoat Leather
2
Undyed Velveteen
2
Crystals
Wind Shard
2
Earth Shard
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
27
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
91
Max Quality
720
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
49
Craftsmanship
99
