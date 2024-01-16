Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Alpine Round Table

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A round table designed in the alpine fashion. Will seat twelve, but with some difficulty.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Marble
4
Item Icon
Hardsilver Nugget
4
Item Icon
Dark Chestnut Lumber
4
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
4
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
4
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

All Fortnite Skins - New Skins, Leaked Skins, & Battle Pass Skins
Dillon Skiffington
Destiny 2 The Dawning 2019 Guide - Delivery Quest Steps, Ingredients, Recipe List
Dillon Skiffington
Reaper FFXIV 6.2 Job Guide: Opener, Rotation, Skills, and More
Paulo Kawanishi