FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Ala Mhigan Shoes of Gathering
Feet - Item Level 320
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
211
Magic Defense
106
Defense
Details
Classes
Disciple of the Land - Lv. 70
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
342 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+23
Gathering
+11
Perception
+120
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 60
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
320
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Rubber
2
Twinsilk
2
Kudzu Thread
2
Ala Mhigan Burdet
2
True Griffin Leather
2
Fieldcraft Demimateria III
2
Crystals
Wind Cluster
2
Earth Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
70
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
1200
Max Quality
4800
Characteristics
Required
Control
1220
Craftsmanship
1320
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
1500
