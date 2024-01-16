Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Item Database
Item Icon

Aetherial Lens

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Allows the starlens to capture aetherial flickers.

Attributes

Materials
Item Icon
Palm Lumber
7
Item Icon
Almasty Serge
7
Item Icon
Luncheon Toad Leather
7
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
7
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

