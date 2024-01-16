Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Aetherial Lens
Other - Item Level 530
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
Allows the starlens to capture aetherial flickers.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Palm Lumber
7
Almasty Serge
7
Luncheon Toad Leather
7
Crystals
Wind Crystal
7
Lightning Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
83
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
1950
Max Quality
3720
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2340
Craftsmanship
2438
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Carpenter
Materials
Palm Lumber
7
Almasty Serge
7
Luncheon Toad Leather
7
Crystals
Ice Crystal
7
Wind Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
83
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
1950
Max Quality
3720
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2340
Craftsmanship
2438
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Leatherworker
Materials
Palm Lumber
7
Almasty Serge
7
Luncheon Toad Leather
7
Crystals
Wind Crystal
7
Earth Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
83
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
1950
Max Quality
3720
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2340
Craftsmanship
2438
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
