FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Aetherial Arbor Lumber

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Fundamental material used in the construction of an aetherial arbor.

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Snow Flax
5
Item Icon
Saiga Hide
5
Item Icon
Red Pine Log
5
Item Icon
Dynamis Crystal
5
Item Icon
Potent Verdurous Glioaether
5
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
5
Item Icon
Lightning Cluster
5
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required
Materials
Item Icon
Snow Flax
5
Item Icon
Saiga Hide
5
Item Icon
Red Pine Log
5
Item Icon
Dynamis Crystal
5
Item Icon
Potent Verdurous Glioaether
5
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Cluster
5
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
5
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required
Materials
Item Icon
Snow Flax
5
Item Icon
Saiga Hide
5
Item Icon
Red Pine Log
5
Item Icon
Dynamis Crystal
5
Item Icon
Potent Verdurous Glioaether
5
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
5
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
5
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required

