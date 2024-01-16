Games
Potent Verdurous Glioaether
Reagent - Item Level 620
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
Rich green oil refined by aetherial reduction to an intensely concentrated state.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
20 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
