Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Aetherial Amplifier

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Allows one to channel enough magic to operate the starlens.

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Snow Linen
7
Item Icon
Saiga Leather
7
Item Icon
Red Pine Lumber
7
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
7
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Snow Linen
7
Item Icon
Saiga Leather
7
Item Icon
Red Pine Lumber
7
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
7
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Snow Linen
7
Item Icon
Saiga Leather
7
Item Icon
Red Pine Lumber
7
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
7
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

FFXIV Black Mage Job Guide (Patch 6.5)
Paulo Kawanishi
FFXIV Raid Guide - Pandaemonium Asphodelos: The First Circle (Savage)
Mike Williams
How to Get Endtide Aethersand: FFXIV Crafting & Fishing Guide
Nerium