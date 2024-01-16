Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Adamantite Scutum
Shield - Item Level 145
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
321
Block Strength
321
Block Rate
Details
Classes
GLA PLD - Lv. 58
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
104 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+15
Tenacity
+17
Vitality
+15
Determination
+11
Materia
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 48
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
145
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Armorer
Materials
Titanium Ingot
5
Rose Gold Nugget
5
Adamantite Nugget
5
Amphiptere Leather
5
Crystals
Ice Crystal
5
Earth Crystal
5
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
59
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
540
Max Quality
2630
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
546
Craftsmanship
580
