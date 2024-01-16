Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Adamantite Hoplon
Shield - Item Level 150
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
360
Block Strength
360
Block Rate
Details
Classes
GLA PLD - Lv. 60
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
107 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+15
Tenacity
+14
Vitality
+15
Critical Hit
+19
Materia
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 50
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
150
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Armorer
Materials
Birch Lumber
2
Adamantite Nugget
2
Adamantite Rivets
2
Aurum Regis Nugget
2
Crystals
Ice Cluster
2
Earth Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
60
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
580
Max Quality
2700
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
553
Craftsmanship
587
Related Posts
FFXIV Armorer Leveling Guide - Fastest Way to Get From 1-90
Dillon Skiffington
FFXIV Skybuilders’ Tools Guide - Final Relic Macro, Gathering Rotation
Shikhu
FFXIV Anima Relic Weapon Guide: How to Get Unidentifiable Items
Mike Williams