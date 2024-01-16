Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Item Database
Item Icon

Adamantite Dolabra

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

34

36.27

3.2

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Scale Glue
2
Item Icon
Birch Lumber
2
Item Icon
Adamantite Nugget
2
Item Icon
Adamantite Rivets
2
Item Icon
Amphiptere Leather
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Cluster
2
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

