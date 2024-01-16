Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseTools
Item Icon

Adamantite Cross-pein Hammer

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

34

31.73

2.8

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Scale Glue
2
Item Icon
Adamantite Nugget
2
Item Icon
Amphiptere Leather
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Cluster
2
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

