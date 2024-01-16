Games
Adamantite Cross-pein Hammer
Blacksmith's Primary Tool - Item Level 150
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
34
Physical Damage
31.73
Auto-attack
2.8
Delay
Details
Classes
BSM - Lv. 60
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
321 gil
Bonuses
Control
+110
Craftsmanship
+204
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 50
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
150
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Scale Glue
2
Adamantite Nugget
2
Amphiptere Leather
2
Crystals
Fire Cluster
2
Earth Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
60
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
580
Max Quality
2700
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
553
Craftsmanship
587
