FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Adamantite Circlet of Fending
Head - Item Level 150
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
190
Magic Defense
190
Defense
Details
Classes
GLA MRD PLD WAR DRK GNB - Lv. 60
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
177 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+32
Tenacity
+29
Vitality
+32
Direct Hit Rate
+40
Materia
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 50
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
150
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Armorer
Materials
Adamantite Nugget
2
Adamantite Rivets
2
Amphiptere Leather
2
Grade 1 Vitality Dissolvent
2
Crystals
Ice Cluster
2
Earth Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
59
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
540
Max Quality
2630
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
546
Craftsmanship
580
