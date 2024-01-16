Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseTools
Item Icon

Adamantite Awl

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Birch Lumber
5
Item Icon
Chimerical Felt
5
Item Icon
Adamantite Nugget
5
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
5
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
5
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

FFXIV Skybuilders’ Tools Guide - Final Relic Macro, Gathering Rotation
Shikhu
FFXIV Anima Relic Weapon Guide: How to Get Unidentifiable Items
Mike Williams
Here's a Brief FFXIV Legendary Gathering Route with Maps for Endwalker
Nerium