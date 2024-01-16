Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Adamantite Armor of Maiming
Body - Item Level 145
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
140
Magic Defense
178
Defense
Details
Classes
LNC DRG RPR - Lv. 58
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
285 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+50
Vitality
+52
Skill Speed
+40
Direct Hit Rate
+58
Materia
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 48
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
145
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Armorer
Materials
Titanium Rivets
5
Rose Gold Nugget
5
Adamantite Nugget
5
Hallowed Ramie Cloth
5
Grade 1 Strength Dissolvent
5
Crystals
Ice Crystal
5
Earth Crystal
5
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
59
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
540
Max Quality
2630
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
546
Craftsmanship
580
