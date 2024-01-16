Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Adamantite Armor of Maiming

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

140

178

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Titanium Rivets
5
Item Icon
Rose Gold Nugget
5
Item Icon
Adamantite Nugget
5
Item Icon
Hallowed Ramie Cloth
5
Item Icon
Grade 1 Strength Dissolvent
5
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
5
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
5
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

FFXIV Armorer Leveling Guide - Fastest Way to Get From 1-90
Dillon Skiffington
Fallout 76 Perk Cards Guide - Getting Card Packs, Sharing Perks
Dillon Skiffington
Across Many Servers, the FFXIV Community Honors the Legacy of Kentaro Miura
Natalie Flores