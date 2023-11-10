How to Get the Quaqua Mount in FFXIV

In Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.51, Aloalo Island, a new Variant and Criterion Dungeon was added, and along with it, several highly sought after mounts. Among them was the fearsome Quaqua mount, a seemingly mezo-american-inspired monster for your Warrior of Light to ride.

However, the Quaqua mount has some pretty steep requirements for unlocking it, requiring players to complete the Aloalo Island’s Criterion or Criterion (Savage) modes, potentially multiple times. In fact, at the time of writing, it was the rarest mount in the game, with just 0.18% of players having the mount by some measures. Here’s how to unlock the Quaqua mount for yourself.

How to Unlock the Quaqua Mount in FFXIV

Image via Square Enix

The Quaqua mount is a reward for completing Another Aloalo Island. The mount is summoned via the Quaqua Horn, which is obtained through one of several methods. The first, and perhaps least intensive, is from the final Treasure Coffer of Another Aloalo Island. The Quaqua Horn is a rare drop from this final chest, along with four Aloalo Coins.

Aloalo Coins are the secondary way to obtain this mount. Just like with Extreme Trials, you can repeatedly run either Another Aloalo Island or Another Aloalo Island (Savage) to farm Aloalo Coins. 100 Aloalo coins can be traded to Trisassant, in Old Sharlayan (X: 12, Y: 13.3) for a Quaqua Horn. To obtain 100 Aloalo coins, you’d need to run Another Aloalo Island 20 times, so the mount may well drop in that time.

If it does drop, and you’ve already obtained it, fear not: The Quaqua Horn is marketable and tradable. This means you can both trade your Quaqua Horn on the market, or if you’re not feeling like running Aloalo dungeon, purchase it yourself. Unfortunately, the horn currently sells for around 25 million gil, although it will likely drop in price in the future.