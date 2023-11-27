How to Farm Sacks of Nuts in FFXIV

Final Fantasy XIV offers a myriad of activities for players who want to either grab new pieces of gear or prepare materials and items to sell on the Market Board. Farming Sacks of Nuts is a great option for those who don’t want to spend hours collecting materials or farming Dungeons.

There are many different aspects of the game players can use to either increase the amount of gil they have or raise their Item Level to face the new end-game content. While players can do that through traditional methods, farming Sacks of Nuts combined with other activities are just as efficient.

Image via Square Enix

Farming Sacks of Nuts in FFIXV

Players who want to farm Sacks of Nuts need to first begin their career in hunting monsters. In FFXIV, Sacks of Nuts are the rewards players receive by completing Shadowbringers and Endwalker Hunts. The Hunts for the former are unlocked when players complete the chain of missions initiated with the “Nuts to You” quest in The Crystarium, and “The Hunt for Specimens” quest in Old Sharlayan for the latter.

There are two types of Hunts in the game. In one of them, players need to get Guildship Mark Bills from the Clan Hunt Boards. There are daily Mark Bills for easy enemies and weekly mark bills for B-Rank Elite enemies. These are found in The Crystarium at X: 9.4, Y: 9.5 as well as Eulmore (The Understory) at X: 11.1, Y: 10.8 for Shadowbringers Hunts, and Old Sharlayan at X: 11.8, Y: 13.2 and Radz-at-Han at X: 10.4, Y: 7.4 for Endwalker Hunts. Players will find the same Mark Bills in both cities that are related to each expansion, so it doesn't make a different which board they go to start these Hunts.

Image via Square Enix

In the second type of Hunt, players search for and fight A-Rank, S-Rank, and SS-Rank Elite enemies. To hunt these, players don’t need Mark Bills. However, they are way harder than the regular daily Hunts, so you'll need to group up to face them. The A-Rank, S-Rank, and SS-Rank enemies spawn on certain areas in specific intervals of time but only the S and SS elite have trigger conditions that must be met for them to appear. There isn’t a limit to the number of times players can hunt these Elite enemies.

The regular Guildship Mark Bills rewards players with three Sacks of Nuts each. A-Rank enemies give 40 Sacks of Nuts, S-Rank 100 while defeating SS-Rank enemies rewards players with 400 Sacks of Nuts.

The fastest way to farm Sacks of Nuts in FFXIV

The best and fastest way to Farm Sacks of Nuts is to take part in Hunt trains. These are events organized by players in which they follow a route as a large group to kill A-Rank Elites in sequence. One of the players, the conductor, is responsible for shouting in the chat the location of the hunt and all the other players follow them to kill the target.

Screengrab by Fanbyte via Square Enix

Because there isn’t an official channel where to learn when people are grouping, players need to rely upon other players to find Hunt trains. To do so, players should participate in Discord servers like Centurio Hunts or Linkshells that notify members about Hunt trains. Since players can visit other servers, all they need to do is check whether a Hunt train is taking place and then travel to that server when the train begins.

Where to exchange Sacks of Nuts in FFXIV

Screengrab by Fanbyte via Square Enix

Since Sacks of Nuts are rewards from Shadowbringers and Endwalker Hunts, you'll need to visit specific NPCs to exchange these currencies for items. Visit Xylle in The Crystarium at X: 9.4, Y: 9.5 or Ilfroy in Eulmore (The Understory) at X: 11., Y: 10.8 to get Shadowbringers rewards, such as the Forgiven Reticence Horn or Ronkan Gear. By talking to J’lakshai in Old Sharlayan at X: 11.9, Y: 13.3 or Wilmetta in Radz-at-Han at X: 10.5, Y: 7.4, players can exchange Sacks of Nuts for the Vinegaroon Horn, Diabolos Wings, and many other Endwalker rewards.