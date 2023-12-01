PUBLISHED
How to Get the Vinegaroon, and Forgiven Reticence Mounts in FFXIV
Your hunt for these mounts is over!
About the Author
Michael Hassall
After giving up a "real" job in Marketing in 2019, Michael started working as esports, gaming, and entertainment journalist and hasn't looked back. He lives in the UK, but wishes he lived in Eorzea, having spent 5,000 hours there. When not dutifully grinding Tomestones and being designated furniture crafter for his FC, he enjoys travel to warm places, cold drinks, light reading, and heavy metal.