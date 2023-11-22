Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

The New Destiny 2 Seasonal Artifact Shines Upon Solar Guardians

The Season of the Wish artifact perks focus on rocket launchers and three different subclasses, but get those Solar builds ready.

Alejandro Josan

Just a week before the last Destiny 2 season,  Season of the Wish, the latest TWID gave players a look at the new seasonal artifact called Queensfoil Censer. Now, you can start thinking about new builds for the upcoming season and there is a specific subclass that stands above the rest, so here’s the full list of the Season of the Wish artifact perks below.

Similar to previous seasonal artifacts, players will get the Queensfoil Censer during the introductory seasonal quest for the Season of the Wish.

Season_of_the_Wish_Artifact.jpg

Season of the Wish Artifact Perks List:

While the Queensfoil Censer provides buffs for Solar, Strand, and Stasis elements, but Solar builds are really the focus of this artifact. Many perks are aimed at Solar abilities, and they even improve the Radiant effect. On top of that, rocket launchers are also receiving buffs, which is not surprising knowing that the seasonal Exotic weapon is Dragon’s Breath.

Column 1:

  • Anti-Barrier Sidearm
  • Unstoppable Hand Cannon
  • Unstoppable Bow
  • Overload Auto Rifles
  • Overload Pulse Rifle

Column 2:

  • Flame, Fiber, and Freeze: Combines the Solar/Strand and Solar/Stasis Siphon mods.
  • Kindling Trigger: Radiant makes Solar weapons to apply Scorch to unscorched combatants.
  • Blast Radius: Grants Armor Charge after Rapid final blows with Rocket Launchers and Grenade Launchers.
  • Origin Perk Specialization I: Improves the benefits provided by the Sundering, Nano-Munitions, and Nanotech Tracer Rocket Origin Traits and makes these weapons Overcharged.
  • From Whence You Came: Ability damage bonus to Taken and Scorn combatants.

Column 3:

  • Flint Striker: Rapid Solar weapons precision hits and Solar weapons final blows grant Radiant.
  • Torch: When Radiant, deal extra weapon damage to combatants with Strand or Stasis debuffs.
  • Heart of the Flame: Provides allies with Radiant and increases your Super’s damage output for each nearby ally after casting your Solar Super.
  • Origin Perk Specialization II: Improves the benefits provided by the Noble Deeds, Unsated Hunger, Head Rush, and Dragon’s Vengeance Origin Traits and makes these weapons Overcharged.
  • Wished Into Being: Orbs of Power spawn after ability final blows while the Guardian’s super is almost fully charged.

Column 4:

  • Unravelling Orbs: Strand weapons get Unraveling Rounds after picking up an Orb of Power.
  • Pillar of Ice: After killing encased combatants, Stasis crystals spawn.
  • Revitalizing Blast: Solar ability damage weakens Champions and Bosses shortly.
  • Overload Rocket Launchers: Rocket Launchers get a boost against Overload Champions.
  • Dragon's Bite: Suspend or freeze a combatant by breaking its shield with a Stand or Stasis weapon. This chance is increased if you are wearing Season of the Wish armor.

Column 5:

  • Horde Shuttle: A Threading spawns occasionally after damaging unraveled targets with a weapon.
  • Hail The Storm: Damage is increased after shattering encased targets and Stasis crystals, with shattered Stasis crystals releasing shards of ice that will damage and slow enemies.
  • Rays of Precision: Solar precision final blows cause combatants to ignite while Radiant.
  • Solo Operative: If you are the only member of your fireteam, your damage output is increased to all combatants.
  • Argent Ordinance: One stack of Armor Charge is consumed after firing a Rocket Launcher. This will grant damage and reload speed boosts until your Rocket Launcher reloads or is stowed.

Season of the Wish arrives on November 28 and it’s time to start crafting those new builds. While Solar builds will likely become more popular, the seasonal artifact offers several Strand or Stasis boosts. Also, the TWID laid out the long-awaited Stasis update for next season.

