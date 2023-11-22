The Best Survival Builds Take a Big Hit in Latest Destiny 2 Update

First, the good news. Destiny 2 Season of the Wish is imminent! The bad news? It’s about to get a lot harder for Guardians to stay alive. As detailed in This Week in Destiny post, the next update is targeting abilities that do too good of a job keeping players alive.

First up is Woven Mail. Strand subclasses have abilities that activate this temporary damage resistance buff. Initially it offered a 60% damage reduction while active in PVE. This was reduced in update 7.2.0.1 down to 55%. Now it’s being dropped further down to 45% resistance. This can still stack a Guardian’s overall resilience, but the days of standing nigh-invincible while shrugging off enemy shots is officially over.

Next up for cuts is Restoration. This ability refills health and shields at a fixed rate while active. It can be activated through a few different means, such as a Warlock's healing grenade. If you’ve ever been killed by a Guardian with infinitely regenerating health in the Crucible you'll know what we’re talking about.

There are two tiers of Restoration. Restoration x1 healed 40 health per second (hp/s) in PVE, 20 health per second in PVP. That’s dropping to 35hp/s and 17.5hp/s respectively. Restoration x2 meanwhile is taking a bigger hit, dropping from 65 hp/s in PVE and 32.5hp/s all the way down to 50hp/s and 25hp/s.

Devour, meanwhile, regenerates player health upon kills while the ability is active. It’s a go to ability for Void subclasses that lets them sit in the thick of the fighting with minimal danger. This healing effect is being cut in half, from 200hp (a full health bar) down to 100hp. That’s a significant difference, however Voidwalkers with the Feed the Void aspect excluded, and will continue to get the original full healing effect.

Finally, Well of Radiance and Ward of Dawn both get a slight nerf. These are defensive focused Supers, and both make players nearly invincible while active. The effects of these Supers aren’t changing, however the base cooldown times are increasing from 417 seconds to 455 seconds. That may seem like a small change, but it can mean the difference between entire rounds in Trials of Osiris or damage phases on a raid boss. Bungie also teased potential future changes down the road to make these two Super abilities more distinct from one another.