How Destiny 2 is Filling the Gap Left by The Final Shape Delay

Weeks after reports claimed that Bungie delayed the Destiny 2: The Final Shape expansion, the developer finally gave players a new release date. In its blog post, Bungie said that The Final Shape will now launch on June 4, instead of its original February 2024 date. The post also added that “the majority of content and narrative for Season of the Wish will run from late November to February as originally planned," with additional content filling in the months-long gap between February and The Final Shape launch.

Alongside the announcement, Destiny 2 game director Joe Blackburn shared a video detailing the Season of the Wish roadmap and post-seasonal content. Here’s an overview of next year’s Destiny 2 content before The Final Shape:

Moments of Triumph

A brand-new type of weekly mission called Wishes

Guardian Games

Destiny 2: Into the Light , post-seasonal content for all Destiny 2 players

The PVP map pack

Season of the Wish and Post-Season Roadmap

This bite-size video is packed with information, but we’ve broken down how Destiny 2 will fill the gap caused by The Final Shape’s delay.

February 2024

Moments of Triumph

Moments of Triumph is one of the first content offerings to cover the four-month gap. Players can expect to see Moments of Triumph starting in February. Moments of Triumph is a yearly event that’s meant to be a celebration of everything a player has achieved in a year of Destiny.

Wishes

Wishes is a brand-new series of weekly quests that Bungie said will be “progression and rewards centric.”

March 2024

Guardian Games

Guardian Games will start a bit earlier than usual in March, as opposed to May in earlier years. Bungie says that the 2024 Guardian Games will hopefully revitalize the focus on the class versus class competition and bring a newfound sense of excitement to the event.

April 2024

Destiny 2: Into the Light

Destiny 2: Into the Light is “a new period of Destiny,” according to Blackburn, and it will start around April. He says that this experience is meant for players who’ve spent thousands of hours in the game and new players alike. Bungie will likely reveal more information about it in the new year as we get closer to its launch.

May 2024

PVP Map Pack

Blackburn provided an update on a PVP map pack that was previously announced in another video he put out earlier this year. The map pack will consist of three Crucible maps set in Europa, Neomuna, and the Terraformed Pyramid. He compared the map sizes to Javelin-4 — which is smaller than the newer long-range combat maps like Disjunction. Blackburn says that these three maps will offer close-quarter combat for modes like Trials of Osiris and the Competitive playlist.