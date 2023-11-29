Destiny 2 Finally Makes Changes to One of Its Least Popular Subclasses

Stasis subclasses have been buffed as part of Destiny 2’s Season of the Wish update. Bungie first teased these changes in August and gave more details in a huge This Week In Destiny post last week. These changes involve buffs to each class and overall adjustments to the general behavior of Stasis abilities, fragments, and grenades.

Before getting into class-specific changes, several stat bonuses and penalties of several Stasis fragments have been adjusted to make them more generous. Whisper of Impetus now grants an extra 10 resilience, while Whisper of Hedrons and Whisper of Bonds have had their strength and discipline penalties removed. However, not all fragments have been buffed, Whisper of Shards no longer provides ten resilience, and Whisper of Hunger reduces strength by 20 instead of reducing mobility and intellect by 10.

On top of this, the damage that Special ammo weapons deal to frozen enemies is up by 5%. This is to make “shattering enemies feel more consistent.”

Two Stasis grenades have also been buffed. The Glacier grenade, which creates crystals, has had its cooldown reduced from 152 seconds to 121 seconds; these buffs also affect the Bleak Watcher aspect for Warlocks. The target-seeking Coldsnap grenade has had some tweaks, too. The direction that the seeking projectile moves is more consistent and the size has been increased by 0.5 meters. The grenade’s tracking has been adjusted, and the strength of its tracking ability gradually reduces; it would automatically stop tracking after 0.5 seconds before this change.

Withering Blade, the bouncing Stasis Hunter melee ability, has received a buff. Its projectile speed and maximum duration are up by 10%, and the maximum number of bounces the blade can do went from two to three. The tracking consistency of Withering Blade, both before and after it bounces, has been increased.

The Winter’s Shroud aspect has also been buffed. This aspect allows Revenants to apply Slow to enemies when using their class ability. The Slow stacks applied to PVE combatants have been increased from 40 to 60, and the duration has doubled to 8 seconds. Also, Winter’s Shroud’s area has been increased by one meter, making it nine meters. These buffs should make freezing targets with Winter’s Shroud much easier, especially when used in conjunction with other Stasis weapons and abilities.

Stasis Titans have had their melee and Super abilities buffed. These buffs are focused on making Stasis Titans more viable in PVP and return behaviors that were removed in 2021 when Stasis was outmatching the other subclasses. Additionally, Shiver Strike has regained its ability to slow players on hit. Likewise, Glacial Quake has regained its ability to freeze nearby players when the Super is activated, but the radius of this is reduced from 8 meters to 6 meters. Behemoths have also had a minor buff to the Howl of the Storm aspect to make it more consistently freeze players in PVP.

Stasis Warlocks have only received minor changes as Bungie stated “Shadebinder is a strong pick already.” However, Shadebinders do profit more from the Glacier Grenade cooldown reduction — a shorter cooldown for Glacier Grenades means a shorter cooldown for the Bleak Watcher aspect. This is because the cooldown of Bleak Watcher is based on the Glacier Grenade cooldown, even if you do not have Glacier Grenade equipped.

The other, more minor, buffs for Shadebinders affect the Frostpulse aspect, which freezes enemies around you when using your class ability, and the Stasis melee. Frostpulse has been reworked to apply freeze more consistently to fast-moving targets, and it has had its radius increased from 8 meters to 8.5 meters. Stasis Warlock’s melee has been adjusted so that projectiles have an increased area of effect of 2 meters from 1.5 meters when they hit the environment rather than an enemy, to make missing less punishing.

Bungie also announced that there will be more Stasis changes to come. These include a new Stasis ability — which is currently being called Frost Armor — aimed at improving survivability, more changes to Stasis fragments, and tuning new behaviors to each Harvest aspect.