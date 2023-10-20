Bungie’s Halloween-Themed Contest Awards Exclusive Emblem

Turning armor into costumes and wearing creepy masks is part of the Festival of the Lost experience in Destiny 2. However, the Halloween-themed event will now transcend into the real world with Bungie challenging cosplayers, pumpkin carvers, and mask designers to make the coolest and creepiest creations. From this friendly competition, players can earn the exclusive in-game reward: the Hallowed Coronation emblem.

The This Week in Destiny blog post featured the developer’s invitation to a three-category competition, and these are the categories you can partake in.

First, there’s cosplaying. Players are invited to cosplay in fun ways that feature a “scary, silly, and charming” look. Bungie asks players to share cosplays using the hashtag #ThreadsforFright on social media. There’s also pumpkin carving, the Halloween tradition, where players must carve a pumpkin or use any other canvas to create something that will terrify even the bravest Guardians. Regarding the pumpkin carving contest, Bungie didn’t specify a hashtag so maybe tag Destiny 2 in your posts. Lastly, there's mask design. Destiny 2 has a collection of masks in-game, but the developer provides players with a printable PDF one in the TWID. Players can personalize the Eris Morn mask and post their results with the #HiveErisMask.

Bungie will choose the best ones and award those artists the Art of the Week title and the spooky Hallowed Coronation emblem. The developer didn’t post a strict deadline, but it likely goes along with the Festival of the Lost event!

While you’re in the Festival of the Lost spirit, you can collect Manifested Pages and earn those Eerie Engrams. The event has a lot going on with the newly added weapon focusing at Eva Levante called Hocus Focusing and Festival of the Lost insect-themed ornaments. You can also farm Candy or work towards the Ghost Writer Title. There’s new loot to get too like the Acosmic grenade launcher, the Lost Memento, the Magical Transformation shader, and the Exotic Nyxpterón ship.