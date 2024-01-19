Error Code Cat: What is It & How to Fix in Destiny 2

Jack Grimshaw is a freelance writer whose words have appeared on Prima Games, NME, PCGamesN, Red Bull, and Dexerto. Currently, he has over 2000 hours in Destiny 2 (on Steam, not including the many Battlenet Hours). He may have been late to Destiny, only jumping in when Rise of Iron released, but since then it has dominated his life. He is usually either in Destiny 2, Arma 3, or noodling around with all kinds of C# shenanigans. If he is away from his PC he is either painting high price plastic or watering too many house plants.