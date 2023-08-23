All Secret Triumph Locations in Destiny 2 Season of the Witch

Every Destiny 2 season has secrets that take the form of collectibles or puzzles hiding in plain sight, rewarding players with a secret chest. Players can uncover secret Triumphs in Season of the Witch activities, like Altars of Summoning and Savathun’s Spire, as they become available throughout the season.

You can check which secrets you’ve discovered by going to the Season of the Witch Triumphs page and clicking on the Secrets category. Collecting secret chests for the first time each week rewards weapons and Altars of Summoning Offerings, but if you collect it more than once, you get Ritual Table reputation.

All Savathun's Spire Secret Chests Location

This guide shows the Savathun's Spire secret chests location and its associated Triumph.

Secrets of the Spire I Location

Secrets of the Spire I is the first secret triumph in Season of the Witch. The in-game text reads:

“Activate the first set of elemental runes in the Ascent”

After the first encounter in the Savathun’s Spire activity, make your way up. When you reach the small room with statues holding circular platforms in a zig-zag pattern, you can find the first elemental rune hanging on a statue against the wall.

Shoot the Void elemental rune (with the X-looking Hive symbol) to activate it, and go around the corner to shoot the Solar elemental rune (with the A-looking Hive symbol). From there, hop onto the large circular platform with a pillar. Above the Hive barrier, you’ll find the third and final Void elemental rune.

You need to use a weapon with the matching element to activate elemental runes. Once all three runes are activated, the Hive barrier will come down, and you can grab the secret chest.

Secrets of the Spire II Location

Secrets of the Spire II is the second secret triumph in Season of the Witch that you can grab following the second encounter. The in-game text reads:

“Activate the first set of elemental runes in the Labyrinth”

After you perform the jumping puzzle in the outside area of Savathun’s Spire, stop when you see the rally flag. Then, turn around to look at the four platforms on the edge of the building you jumped across.

Beneath those platforms are alternating Void and Solar elemental runes. Like Secrets of the Spire I, you or your teammates must shoot the runes with the matching element weapon. Activating all four runes spawns a chest near the rally flag.

Secrets of the Spire III Location

Secrets of the Spire III is the third secret triumph in Season of the Witch that you can grab after the first encounter. The in-game text reads:

"Find the guarded hidden chest in the Ascent."

When ascending the spire after the first encounter, stop when you reach the pit with the jagged pendulums.

To your right is an opening and a small set of stairs. Here, an immune Knight will spawn while you're trapped in the tiny room. Dodge the Knight and grab the chest! The Knight will de-spawn and the barrier will disappear.

Secrets of the Spire IV Location

Secrets of the Spire IV is the fourth secret triumph in Season of the Witch that you can grab after the second encounter. The in-game text reads:

"Find the hidden chest at the end of the Deepsight platforms in the Labyrinth"

In the Labyrinth jumping puzzle after the second encounter, you can find Secrets of the Spire IV location. When you're standing in front of the three portals marked with Hive symbols, just before the final boss fight, look down to see the glowing Deepsight bubble. (Update: There's an easier way to do this. When you first arrive in the Labyrinth area, drop down from the hole behind you. You can get to the Deepsight bubble from there.)

Jump down to the bubble and activate Deepsight. This will reveal platforms along the side of the building that take you to a room behind metal bars. Grab the chest and exit through the portal.

Secrets of the Spire V Location

“Activate the second set of elemental runes in the Ascent”

Just before the second encounter, there are Solar and Arc runes you can shoot at in the Ascent. When you first reach the circular, vertical room with platforms going upward, you can see the runes lined up around the circumference.

Shoot the runes to spawn the chest, and if you're standing at the entrance into the area, look to the left wall for an opening. Head through there to get your secret chest reward.

Secrets of the Spire VI Location

“Activate the second set of elemental runes in the Labyrinth”

After the second encounter, enter the mirror portal to get to the Labyrinth. Then, head through the next set of horizontal, mirror portals that take you to the upward jumping puzzle area. Before jumping over the chasm to go up the Hive elevator, turn around and look down the hole. You should see Void and Arc runes you can shoot.

Jump down and go across the chasm to the opposite platform and shoot the other Arc and Void runes too. The Secrets of the Spire VI secret chest will spawn behind the Hive trap.

The Mother Morph Location

"Test your cunning in The Imbaru Engine."

After completing Step 34 of The Bladed Path seasonal quest, players get access to The Imbaru Engine. Complete The Cunning Test to get this secret Triumph. This is a bit more complicated than grabbing Savathun's Spire chests, so follow the steps in The Imbaru Engine puzzles guide.

The Knight Morph Location

"Test your strength in The Imbaru Engine."

Players can get the The Knight Morph triumph by finishing The Strength Test puzzle in The Imbaru Engine. To access The Strength Test, get the secret Opaque Card from Savathun's Spire.

Before you activate the final mirror portal to enter the boss fight arena, turn to the right. The secret Opaque Card is next to a small pillar. Next, transform this card to its Minor Arcana ability at the Lectern of Divination.

The King Morph Location

"Test your navigation in The Imbaru Engine."

Players can get the The King Morph triumph by finishing The Navigation Test puzzle in The Imbaru Engine. To access The Navigation Test, get the secret Opaque Card from Altars of Summoning. Shoot the Void crystal in the Altar of Flesh to get an Opaque Card. Head to the Lectern of Divination to turn that card into "A Gift of the Navigation" Minor Arcana.

A Parting Gift Location

"Find Savathun's heirloom, hidden deep within the Imbaru Engine."

You'll have to complete the final Imbaru Engine puzzle for this one. You can access the final test by grabbing "A Parting Gift" Opaque Card from the Altar of Feracity region in Altars of Summoning. Head to the Lectern of Divination to claim the Opaque Card.

In the upcoming weeks, new secrets will unfold in Destiny 2, and we’ll update this guide accordingly. It's a busy season, and we have guides on how to get the Ex Diris Exotic weapon and the Monte Carlo catalyst, all new Exotic armor, rewards in the Exotic Mission Rotator, the Season of the Witch Title, how to collect Opaque Cards, and how to obtain the newest Strand Aspects.