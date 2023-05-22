Latest Posts

Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV

How to Farm Allagan Tomestones of Comedy in FFXIV

Mike Williams,Jessica Scharnagle
How to Farm Tomestones of Causality in FFXIV

Jessica Scharnagle
We're Still Missing a Grenade Launcher from Destiny 2: Lightfall

Corey Plante
Bungie Doubles Down on February Release Date For Destiny 2: The Final Shape

Angus Law
Igneous Hammer is Still the Perfect Hand Cannon in Destiny 2

Stardust
The FFXIV Community Has Some Concerning Takes on Their Favorite Mounts

Jessica Scharnagle
How to Get Hermetic Tomestones in FFXIV

Mills Webster
How to Farm Grand Company Seals Fast in FFXIV

Mike Williams,Jessica Scharnagle
Season of the Wish Brings Mara Sov Back in Destiny 2

Saniya Ahmed
How to Get the Voidvessel Weapons in FFXIV

Mills Webster
Cloud Data Stress Test: Here’s What We’d do With 50 Million Gil and Unlimited Job Boosts

Michael Hassall
FFXIV Machinist Job Guide (Patch 6.5)

Paulo Kawanishi
The Spectral Carapace Emblem Is Still Missing in Destiny 2

Corey Plante
Despite Layoffs, Destiny 2 Still Nominated for Best Community Support

Saniya Ahmed
FFXIV Nominated for Best Ongoing Game, Best Community Support, at Game Awards

Michael Hassall
PSA: Ada-1 Has a Rare Future War Cult Shader in Destiny 2

Sahil Bajaj
FFXIV Fisher Job Guide (Patch 6.5)

Paulo Kawanishi
How To Unlock And Progress Through All Tribal Quests in FFXIV

Mike Williams
Osteo Striga Poison Damage Gets Nerfed Next Season in Destiny 2

Alejandro Josan
Full FFXIV Gold Saucer Fashion Report Guide — Week 302

Jessica Scharnagle