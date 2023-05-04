When Is the Next Final Fantasy XIV Live Letter?

Among a sea of MMO’s out there for players to get their hands on, one aspect that sets Final Fantasy XIV apart from the others is the developers’ intimate connection to the players. Year after year, the game wins best community, and it is mostly due to the Live Letter from the Producers, a periodic web stream where director Naoki “Yoshi-P” Yoshida and producer Toshio Murouchi discuss new things coming to the game in the next content update.

Big expansions are always what players are looking forward to, but smaller, intermediary patches are typical with Final Fantasy XIV, and there are many of them. The game enjoys fairly frequent updates that are only one to two months apart each, although some patches might be smaller than others. Typically, bigger patches will have two dedicated Live Letters, and fans have seen a pattern form between when the first Live Letter is announced, when the second Live Letter airs, and then when the patch drops.

When will the next FFXIV Live Letter from the Producer air?

The last Live Letter from the Producer covered part one of Patch 6.4, one of the bigger patches that will include more Main Scenario Quests, Trials, side-quests and more. The next Live Letter will air on May 12, and in it, players will get more information on the details of this patch, such as what gear will drop from content, what additions will be made to Island Sanctuaries, and more. Confirmation of the date for the patch’s release will likely also be revealed shortly after the broadcast begins. Fans speculate that the patch will drop on May 23 according to the timeline of previous patch releases, but the date should be announced officially when the next Live Letter airs.

Those who want to watch the broadcast will have to get up pretty early depending on where in the world you live. For those in the U.S., the stream will air at 4am PDT on YouTube, Niconico Live, or Twitch.