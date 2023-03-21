There’s Finally an All-Black Shader for Sale in Destiny 2 This Week

One of the most-requested cosmetic items in Destiny 2 is an all-black shader. When equipped, shaders change the color and textures of a player’s gear, and there are hundreds in the game at this point. However, the dream of a goth-friendly black shader has long been unrealized. There have been shaders that looked like they might be all-black, but when applied actually create splashes of color. Well, this week there’s finally a (mostly) all-black shader called Erebos Glance on sale for 300 Bright Dust in Destiny 2.

Now, while Erebos Glance is almost entirely black, it does include a few orange elements on certain pieces of gear. That said, a completely black shader might look a little dull. Or maybe Bungie is still holding out on us, and one day we’ll get a really black Destiny 2 shader. Perhaps we’ll see the return of Destiny‘s Superblack at some point. Who knows. For now, Erebos Glance is the closest you can get to an all-black look in Destiny 2.

In case you’re interested, shaders on sale this week include:

Lion’s Pride (Season of the Risen)

Iridescent Coral (Season of the Undying)

Vibrant Beach (Season of the Forge)

Gloamstrife (Season of Arrivals)

Transcendental Ambition (Season of the Seraph)

And don’t forget that Ada-1 now sells a selection of older shaders every week, many of which haven’t been available in Destiny 2 for years. Right now, she has the following on offer for 10,000 Glimmer each:

Goldleaf

Echoes of Io

Dead Orbit Vision

What do you think of Erebos Glance? Are there any kinds of shaders you’d like to see in Destiny 2? Let us know in the comments below. Oh, and if you didn’t grab it last season, you might also want to pick up the Blooming Gilt ornament for Osteo Striga, which is also available for Bright Dust this week.