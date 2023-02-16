There Will be “Multiple Tiers” of Tormentors in Destiny 2 Lightfall

With the next chapter of Destiny 2 less than a few weeks away, developer Bungie briefly lifted the neon-colored veil around the Lightfall expansion. Last week, I and other members of the press got a chance to experience a hands-off preview of this expansion. While the majority of our time was spent running through the streets of Neomuna and playing around with Strand, we did learn some new details about potentially one of Destiny 2’s most threatening enemies, Tormentors.

Revealed early on, Tormentors were pitched as these large, Darkness enemies that used a massive scythe and Void powers. Bungie explained to us that Tormentors were designed to be far more threatening to players than any other non-boss foe. One unique aspect of this enemy is they can actually grab the player. If this happens, you will be pulled into third-person, and all of the background noise will be muffled to make it a more intimate experience. Tormentors can also launch out a wave of void energy at enemies to attack anyone at long-range.

Critically, Tormentors are not Champions and they can’t be stunned via having specific mods or weapons equipped. However, it was teased that these enemies can be disrupted in their own unique way. We also learned that Lightfall will introduce “multiple tiers” of Tormentors, with the highest being far more resistant to certain ability effects such as being frozen by Stasis. So if you thought Hive Guardians were tough, get ready to be bullied by Tormentors throughout Lightfall’s campaign. Bungie didn’t go into any more detail regarding the different types of Tormentors we will encounter or how players will be able to distinguish one from another.

You can face off against Tormentors when Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion goes live on February 28th.