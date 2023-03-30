Snag This PVP God Roll in Destiny 2 This Week (If You Can)

Players who miss a seasonal Exotic or ritual weapon in Destiny 2 can acquire it later on via the Monument to Lost Lights. Most of the legendary weapons that can be found at this monument have fixed rather than random perks, but one has different rolls every week — the pulse rifle Nightshade. Originally released in Season of the Forge in year two of Destiny 2, Nightshade is a lightweight pulse rifle that’s since been sunset. However, it can still be used in the Crucible, where Power doesn’t really matter for the most part.

This week, if you acquire Nightshade via the Monument to Lost Lights in Destiny 2, you’ll get a version with a range masterwork, a Rifle Scope, and the Rangefinder/Kill Clip perk combo. It’s an extremely powerful weapon in PVP, with fantastic range and one of the best kill-chaining perks in the game.

However, as with so many things in life, there is a catch. If you’ve previously obtained Nightshade, either from the Monument or when it was available to earn, you won’t be able to get this roll. Why this is how things work is unclear, but them’s the breaks. If you pull a copy from Collections, you’ll find it has the curated roll of Under Pressure and Kill Clip.

That said, if you don’t already have Nightshade in Destiny 2, you should definitely grab one from the Monument to Lost Lights before the weekly reset on Tuesday, April 4, when the roll will reset. Again, you won’t be able to infuse the weapon past 1600 Power, but that doesn’t matter for most Crucible modes. There’s been some rumors that Bungie may be doing away with sunsetting and Power entirely in the future, but we don’t have any reliable information on that just yet.

Do you already have Nightshade from back in the day? Or do you ever use sunset weapons in Crucible? Let us know in the comments below. And thanks to Maven on YouTube for the tip about Nightshade.