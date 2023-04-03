PSA: You Can Get Old Trials of Osiris Armor in Destiny 2 Now

There have been three different sets of Trials of Osiris armor in Destiny 2. The newest was added in Season of the Haunted, and previous sets have typically become unavailable once a new one was introduced. In order to get some of the most coveted Trials armor, you had to be playing way back before Bungie changed the mode to encourage more players to give it a shot. Well, no more — if you want the old Exile or even the Pyrrhic Ascent Trials armor in Destiny 2, you can now obtain it at Saint-14.

Yes, Warlocks, that means that you too can finally get that snazzy Jackal helmet. All you have to do is play enough Trials to get a few Trials engrams, take them over to Saint-14, and select his “Legacy Focusing” option. Once you’ve gotten one roll of the helmet or whatever gear you want, you can unlock it for transmog. If you’ve been seeing a lot of that helmet around lately, well, that’s why. Maybe some of the luster is gone now that it’s more freely available, but hey, it’s still cool.

As for the current Trials experience, it’s… well, it’s Trials. Going in solo means you will often but not always be matched up against other solo fireteams. You do get reputation even if you lose, which is something. If you have no idea what to use, a wave frame grenade launcher with Disruption Break and a kinetic weapon are typically useful. Stick with whichever member of your team appears to be doing the best and don’t forget to grab revives when you can. And try to remember that it’s just a game, even if your teammates can’t keep their cool.

Have you gotten any old Trials armor in Destiny 2 using the new legacy focusing system? What do you think of the Hood of the Exile? Let us know in the comments below.