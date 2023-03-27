PSA: Wish-Ender is Pretty Great Now in Destiny 2

If you’re like a lot of Destiny 2 players, you probably got the Exotic bow Wish-Ender years ago, used it in PVP a bit, and have let it sit in your vault ever since. Well, if you haven’t already busted it out then we’d heartily recommend infusing one in Season of Defiance. Previously mainly useful in the Crucible, Wish-Ender is now an incredibly powerful primary weapon in a lot of PVE activities.

What makes Wish-Ender so good? Well, it has intrinsic Anti-Barrier capabilities, for one thing. But the real draw (sorry) of the weapon is the way it can hit larger enemies multiple times. It’s perfect for eliminating irritating powerful foes, especially in the Lightfall sandbox where those opponents can take tons of ammo to defeat.

Take the Vex Wyvern, for instance. In the seasonal Exotic mission, they repeatedly spawn in during the tricky boss fight and can cause problems if they aren’t killed right away. Wish-Ender just tears through them, taking them out in only a couple of shots. Seriously, it doesn’t even feel like you’re using a primary weapon.

Really, Wish-Ender is a great anti-Vex weapon in general. It does big damage to the boss of the Exotic mission, and because it has Anti-Barrier abilities, it can pierce those rotating Hydra shields. Anything bigger than a red bar, this bow absolutely shreds. It’s wild. Plus, it benefits from the buff that kinetic weapons got in Lightfall against unshielded enemies.

Wish-Ender isn’t perfect, of course — it’s a pretty slow weapon, so you’ll usually want to pair it with something that’s better at clearing out crowds. But in situations where you’re facing large and beefy enemies, it does incredible work. If you haven’t given it a shot recently, then it’s definitely worth bringing into some of the more difficult content in Lightfall and Season of Defiance in Destiny 2.