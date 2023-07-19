PSA: Eververse Has the Refined Revels Shader in Destiny 2

The Solstice of Heroes event is back in Destiny 2 with new Sunlit armor sets, which you can get these armor sets by meeting with Eva Levante at the Tower. The default shader on the Sunlit armor is black and gold-embellished, and the metallic areas shine like an oil slick. If you want to apply this color palette on other armor and weapons, get the Refined Revels shader. The Eververse store is selling this brand-new shader for 300 Bright Dust.

Since it’s new, the Refined Revels shader might stay in the Eververse store for the entire Solstice 2023 event, which ends on August 8.

Also, the Eververse store has the bright Tangerine Gloss shader, the shiny reddish Pomegranate Gloss, and a metallic one called Oiled Algae this week. Other Solstice shaders from previous years may become available in the Eververse store throughout the event. Besides shaders, you can purchase other Solstice-themed cosmetic items for Bright Dust.

However, if you’re looking to earn new Solstice cosmetic rewards through event card challenges, you can obtain the new Ephemeral Spark Exotic ship and the Sunkissed emblem. This ship bears the same color and details as the Sunlit armor, while the emblem shouts Solstice with its bright design. Players who want to upgrade their sets — making them look even more flamboyant — should check out our Solstice armor glow guide.