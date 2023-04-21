PSA: A New Legendary Shard Farm Has Been Found in Destiny 2

Over the years, Destiny 2’s economy has suffered heavily from inflation. With focusing, crafting, and purchasing items requiring more and more materials, players can be easily drained of Glimmer, Legendary Shards, or Enhancement Cores. Thankfully, for those who are in dire need of Legendary Shards, a new farm in Destiny 2 was discovered by Youtuber A2TC that only requires you to own a specific item from last year’s Guardian Games.

Due to an issue, we have disabled the ability to reacquire 2022 Guardian Games class items from Collections. — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) April 21, 2023

Bungie has officially disabled this farm. Players can no longer purchase this class item from collections, which means this legendary farm is now impossible.

Original Guide

How the farm works is you will want to open up your Collections menu and then select the “Events” tab. From here, flip through the pages until you find the class item from last year’s Guardian Games. These will be the Medal Bond for Warlocks, Medal Mantle for Hunters, and Mark of Medal for Titans. Now purchase as many as you can for only 777 Glimmer and then begin dismantling them. You will earn a total of 250 Glimmer and 4 Legendary Shards per dismantle. This means you can quickly rack up a lot of Legendary Shards since you’re only spending Glimmer on the class item.

For those who want to set up an AFK macro, make sure you are at The Tower and speaking with Master Rahool. This is because, during the course of your macro, you’ll need to buy Glimmer from Rahool. The bundle you want to purchase is 10,000 Glimmer for 10 Legendary Shards. Given you’re earning over 30 Legendary Shards for every nine class items dismantled, you can easily make up this deficit. Just remember, there is always a risk when applying a macro to Destiny 2 since it’s a third-party software running the game. While I have never seen it personally, there is a slim chance you could catch a suspension or ban for using it.

However, you can always just throw on a movie, TV show, music, or podcast and just manually grind through dismantling and purchasing the class items. Regardless of what method you go with, this is currently the best, fastest, and most efficient method for farming Legendary Shards in Destiny 2. I expect this to be patched soon, so make sure to take advantage of it if you’re in need of this material!