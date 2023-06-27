New Events, Contests, and More Added to the Final Fantasy XIV 10th Anniversary Special Site

Earlier today Final Fantasy XIV added some new things to the 10th Anniversary special site, including a new hair design contest, Moogle Treasure Trove event, limited time group pose enhancements, and more. Square Enix has slowly been adding celebrations to the site such as the Las Vegas Fan Fest and the fireworks and music show in Japan.

There are two new events added to the site, including a new Moogle Treasure Trove event and the annual The Rising event celebrating the game’s anniversary which usually comes with a small cosmetic reward. Both events have Aug. 27 listed as the start date, so players now have an idea of when the next patch is coming, since Moogle Treasure Trove events tend to come just about a month before the patch drops. The limited time events are running in tandem, meaning those who want to participate will have plenty to do ahead of Patch 6.45.

There’s also a slew of new extra goodies, including a hairstyle design contest, fan art contest, and some new limited time group pose frames and stickers. The group pose goodies are coming in Patch 6.45, but the hairstyle and fan art contest aren’t coming until much later.

Additionally, Square Enix announced another 14-hour broadcast, which typically will include a Live Letter from the Producers, among many other celebrations during the livestream. There is no exact date for when the broadcast will be, but fans know that it is coming in the spring next year. Because it will be after all of the Fan Fest events, players can expect to hear a lot of new information about 7.0 during the Live Letter within the 14-hour window.

Because the 10th anniversary is a year-long event, those looking to enjoy all of the festivities can keep their eye on the website, which will likely have more information and events added to it as the year progresses.