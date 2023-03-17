Lance Reddick, Voice of Commander Zavala in Destiny 2, Has Died

Lance Reddick, known to Destiny 2 players as the longtime voice of Commander Zavala, has died, his publicist announced today. Reddick was an actor and musician known for roles on television series like The Wire, Fringe, and Bosch. He also appeared in films such as the John Wick series, Angel Has Fallen, and Godzilla vs. Kong. In addition to his dramatic roles, he frequently made comedic turns, playing on his reputation as a serious and intense personality.

Reddick was a fixture of the Destiny franchise, with a number of his lines as the Vanguard Commander Zavala becoming iconic over the course of the game’s history. As a fan of the games who played a Warlock, he occasionally recorded himself reading memes and jokes written by other players in Zavala’s voice. After Bungie replaced the original voice actors of Ikora Rey and Cayde-6, Reddick was the only remaining original voice actor of the Vanguard in Destiny 2 as of the Season of Defiance.

As of this writing, Bungie has not yet responded to the news of Reddick’s passing, and whether they will recast the character of Commander Zavala or retire him is currently unknown. Reddick was 60 years old. His publicist has stated that his death was the result of natural causes.