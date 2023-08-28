Keen-eared Fan Discovers Easter Egg in Common FFXIV Sound

It’s a sound Final Fantasy XIV players have likely heard hundreds of times playing the game, a little chime sound that plays when someone receives a direct messenge from a player using the /tell function. But one FFXIV player with a good ear spotted that the Tell notification sound is actually a very sped-up version of one of the most iconic pieces of music in the Final Fantasy series.

As recognized by Twitter user @FF14_Cherry, speeding up the sound from the “Incoming Tell” sound reveals the opening melody of “Prelude,” a piece of music that has appeared in almost every Final Fantasy game since the first. This post, originally in Korean, was reposted for English users by Jay (@protractions).

Prelude, also known as the “Crystal theme,” is a short piece of music composed by Nobuo Uematsu, who created the piece in just 10 minutes, not realizing it would become one of the songs most associated with the series. Prelude has appeared in over 30 Final Fantasy games, including spin-offs, and even outside of the series in titles such as Kingdom Hearts and Super Mario RPG. It, along with the Level Up Sound, are probably some of the most recognizable tunes in Final Fantasy, if not all of gaming.

And yet despite this iconic nature, this sped-up version of Prelude has been sitting right under our noses for just over a decade (Final Fantasy XIV: Realm Reborn celebrated its 10th anniversary on Aug. 27).

Final Fantasy XIV is very much a love letter to the Final Fantasy series, sometimes favorably compared to a Final Fantasy-themed amusement park. It has direct collaborations with the likes of Final Fantasy XI and XV. But the game is also filled with homages and references, from incorporating the Ivalice universe, to character names carrying over from past titles and, most recently, borrowing an entire set of bosses from Final Fantasy IV in Scarmiglione, Cagnazzo, Barbariccia, and Golbez.

As a result, it’s no wonder FFXIV is filled with Easter Eggs like this, hidden away in a notification sound. But with this one found, it bears wondering what other small homages are hidden away in Final Fantasy XIV?