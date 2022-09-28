It’s a Good Week to Play Mayhem in Destiny 2

Mayhem is the featured Crucible playlist in Destiny 2 this week, and if you’re behind on your seasonal challenges, it’s a great time to hop in and get some of them done. While there isn’t a Crucible reputation bonus this week (it’s Gambit), there are a number of challenges available that are easier to complete in Mayhem. Let’s take a look at them:

Flourish of Power (Week 1) — Defeat Guardians in the Mayhem playlist with Super abilities.

Defeat Guardians in the Mayhem playlist with Super abilities. Arc of History (Week 2) — Defeat Guardians with Arc damage. Bonus progress is granted for defeating blinded opponents.

— Defeat Guardians with Arc damage. Bonus progress is granted for defeating blinded opponents. Iron Sharpens Iron (Week 3) — Complete Crucible matches. Earn bonus progress in Iron Banner and for victories.

— Complete Crucible matches. Earn bonus progress in Iron Banner and for victories. Slowed Down (Week 4) — Defeat Guardians with Stasis damage. Bonus progress is granted for defeating slowed or frozen opponents.

— Defeat Guardians with Stasis damage. Bonus progress is granted for defeating slowed or frozen opponents. Superconductor (Week 5) — Defeat Guardians in Crucible. Bonus progress is granted for opponents defeated with the help of Arc or Stasis effects.

— Defeat Guardians in Crucible. Bonus progress is granted for opponents defeated with the help of Arc or Stasis effects. Intended Authority (Week 6) — Acquire the Crucible ornament for Cry Mutiny.

In addition to these Crucible-specific challenges, there are also a few general ones you can easily progress in Mayhem:

Shortsighted (Week 4) — Defeat targets with Shotguns and defeat blinded combatants. Defeating combatants in Expedition and defeating Guardians will award bonus progress.

— Defeat targets with Shotguns and defeat blinded combatants. Defeating combatants in Expedition and defeating Guardians will award bonus progress. Spyglass (Week 5) — Defeat targets with Scout Rifles and Shatter damage. Defeating combatants in Ketchcrash and defeating Guardians will award bonus progress.

— Defeat targets with Scout Rifles and Shatter damage. Defeating combatants in Ketchcrash and defeating Guardians will award bonus progress. Hailstorm (Week 6) — Defeat targets with Arc or Stasis abilities. Defeating combatants in Expedition and defeating Guardians will award bonus progress.

Simply going into Mayhem and defeating Guardians with your super — assuming you’re on an Arc or Stasis subclass — is going to progress a whole lot of these challenges at once. Unfortunately, that does mean that Mayhem right now is simply full of Silence and Squall storms. If you’re a Hunter, go nuts. If not, well, be careful. Thankfully, Destiny 2 Mayhem matches tend to go by pretty quickly, so you can also get some nice reputation out of this week too.