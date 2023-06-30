Here's Why Destiny 2 Servers Keep Having Issues

Destiny 2 servers are riddled with error codes, and the TWID finally addresses game stability issues. With increasing difficulty logging in, emergency maintenance, and recurrent contacting Destiny 2 servers messages in recent weeks, frustrated players deem the game unplayable.

The lengthy, technical language-filled update discusses Bungie’s path forward to combat the Weasels, Baboons, and more.

Providing transparency, the TWID gave some background information about player data in Destiny 2. It talks about services called “Claims” and how it’s responsible for tracking every moment of gameplay for every player.

The TWID explains that the Claims system “is not always recovering as expected in our live game environment” when experiencing hardware issues or network disruptions. “A recently discovered issue impacting Claims recovery after a disruption can require a full restart,” says the Destiny 2 team on Twitter.

After making infrastructure updates that enabled the relatively smooth launches of Lightfall and Root of Nightmares, we’ve identified some issues that we’re working to correct for a more stable gameplay experience long-term. — Destiny 2 Team (@Destiny2Team) June 29, 2023

Bungie says it’s fixing Claims issues to improve game stability, but it’ll take time to see complete results. The TWID’s roadmap outlines what players can expect in upcoming seasons. The Season of the Deep’s 7.1.5 update will introduce fixes — like diagnosing issues with Claims quickly — but the bulk of it will happen in Season 22.

The 7.2.0 patch will help Claims heal itself in order to prevent Bungie from bringing Destiny 2 offline whenever issues arise, and additional improvements should make servers sturdier; these adjustments will carry over into Season 23.