Here's This Year's Guardian Games Gear in Destiny 2

Guardian Games returns this season in Destiny 2 as the spring seasonal event. The games see Titans, Warlocks, and Hunters compete against one another to claim class supremacy by completing various challenges and earning medals. As usual, there’s a new set of gear for players to grab during the event, and while it hasn’t been officially announced, it has been datamined.

As in the past, players will get a class item from Eva Levante to equip for the duration of the Guardian Games event. For 2023, these are the Serpent’s Glory Mantle (Hunters), Phoenix’s Ascent Bond (Warlocks), and Lion’s Reign Mark (Titans). The Aspiring Challenger, Resolute Champion, and Enduring Conquerer armor sets will, if the pattern holds from previous Guardian Games, be Eververse ornaments available for purchase for either Bright Dust or Silver.

The new weapon for the 2023 Guardian Games in Destiny 2 is the scout rifle Taraxippos. It’s a 200 RPM lightweight Strand rifle that can roll with a number of perks, including Outlaw, Fourth Time’s the Charm, and Moving Target in the third column and Kill Clip, Hatchling, and Explosive Payload in the fourth. Taraxippos will also get the Classy Contender Origin Trait, which grants class ability energy on kills and was previously exclusive to The Title SMG.

Players who complete enough event challenges during the Guardian Games in Destiny 2 will earn the Champ title. If you’ve been gunning for the Reveler event title and have earned the titles from the three previous events, then Champ should be the last one you need for that too.

What do you think of the armor ornaments and scout rifle coming to Guardian Games this year? Which class are you going to help push to victory this year? Let us know in the comments below.