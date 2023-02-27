Here’s the Identity of Destiny 2’s New Lightfall Raid Boss

Destiny 2 Lightfall is just a day away, and as often happens, leaks are coming out alongside official information. Bungie revealed that the name of the new Destiny 2 Raid launching on March 10 is Root of Nightmares, and thanks to some leaks, we now know who the boss of that Raid is. Spoilers ahead — you’ve been warned.

It seems that some of the earlier Pastebin leaks around Lightfall were basically accurate. The final boss of the Root of Nightmares is Nezarec, an ancient Disciple of the Witness, as has been confirmed by recent datamining.

“But wait a second,” you might say, “didn’t we turn Nezarec into tea that revived Osiris in Season of Plunder?” Well yes, we did. But according to Destiny 2 lore, Nezarec has multiple tombs. Plus, with all of the paracausal hi-jinks going on in Bungie’s looter-shooter, is anyone ever really dead? Maybe the Traveler’s Death Star-esque terraforming blast brought him back. Maybe we bring him back during the Raid to kill him for good.

Further potential spoilers about Lightfall below:

The Pastebin leaks from last year stated that upon reaching the Traveler, Xivu Arath wants to kill it — but the Witness demands she doesn’t. The Witness then revives Nezarec and sends him to kill Xivu. The endgame of Lightfall, it seems, involves the Witness’s three Disciples basically killing each other off. Nezarec kills Xivu Arath, then rams her pyramid ship into the Traveler under the Witness’s order.

It seems the Witness’s goal isn’t the destruction of the Traveler, but to use it to access some other dimension. Is the Witness trying to get to “our” reality? Is Destiny 2 getting meta again? We sure hope so.

Are you excited for Lightfall and the new Raid? Anything in particular you’re looking forward to like Strand, Neomuna, or the Season of Defiance? Let us know in the comments below.