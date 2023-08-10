Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Halo Voice Actor Takes the Mantle of Commander Zavala in Destiny 2

Commander Zavala's longtime voice actor Lance Reddick passed away earlier this year. His iconic role as head of the Vanguard will always be a memorable part of the Destiny franchise, with new dialogue in Season of the Deep providing closure.

In a letter, the Destiny 2 Team announced that voice actor Keith David will take on the role of Commander Zavala in the Destiny 2: The Final Shape expansion. "Bungie is honored to continue the relationship that began with Keith during the days of Halo, and the team is excited for what he brings to the role of the Commander," the developer said referring to his role as Arbiter.

David is also known for his role as Captain Anderson in the Mass Effect trilogy, another game in the space fiction genre.

The team clarified that Reddick's existing dialogue will stay the same even when the new expansion launches, and recognized the impact Reddick had on the Destiny community and his legacy as Zavala. 

