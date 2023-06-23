Final Fantasy XIV’s Make It Rain 2023 Campaign is Coming

The Manderville Gold Saucer offers several activities for players to participate in and earn Manderville Gold Saucer Points, or MGP, to exchange for prizes. The yearly Make It Rain Campaign incentivizes Warriors of Light to join the mini-games and many good times with increased MGP payouts and discounted rewards.

This year’s iteration of The Make It Rain Campaign begins June 30, bringing a new short story for the event and a 50 percent MGP payout for every source from The Gold Saucer. Several prizes, including those from previous Make It Rain Campaigns, are also being offered at a reduced cost, allowing players to purchase some of those highly coveted items whose high price may have made them seem just out of reach. The recently added Blackjack mount costs 4,000,000 MGP alone, making The Make It Rain Campaign a prime opportunity for players to chip away at that steep price.

Once the event starts, players looking to start its story first must have a Disciple of War or Magic job at level 15 and have completed the main scenario quests “The Gridanian Envoy,” “The Ul’dahn Envoy,” or “The Lominsan Envoy.” With these prerequisites met, the quest “A Golden Opportunity” from Kipih Jakkya in Ul’dah – Steps of Nald (X: 9.4, Y: 9.2) will be available. Completion of the storyline unlocks a wind-up version of the owner of The Gold Saucer, himself, Godbert Manderville.

The 2023 Make It Rain Campaign will end July 17, giving players a little over two weeks to hoard their MGP and add some of the many mounts, minions, and glamours that The Gold Saucer offers to their collections.