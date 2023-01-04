FFXIV Patch 6.3 Euphrosyne Raid Gear and Glam Preview

Here are the gear sets you'll get from Euphrosyne, the newest 24-player alliance raid in FFXIV via Patch 6.3 Endwalker.

Michael Higham, JANUARY 3, 2023

One of the biggest additions coming to Final Fantasy XIV via Patch 6.3 is the 24-player alliance raid, Euphrosyne. It’s the second instance in the god-defying Myths of the Realm raid series that has you facing against the Eorzean deities in some wild battles. It’ll be available when FFXIV Patch 6.3 goes live on January 10. And we already got a preview of it during the latest Live Letter stream with director/producer Naoki Yoshida showcasing parts of the raid. Along with the gameplay preview, Yoshida also showed off the new Euphrosyne gear and glamour sets.

These gear pieces can be earned from loot rolls throughout the raid. In typical Yoshida fashion, he held printed screenshots of the new gear sets up to the camera during the stream. We compiled all of them in the images below. These feature the full gear sets, which includes body, hands, legs, and feet gear pieces, and the caster head gear pieces.

If you want to be raid ready on patch day, make sure you’ve cleared the previous instance, Aglaia. You can check out how to unlock Aglaia and use our Aglaia guide to take down all the bosses if you haven’t already. We will have FFXIV Patch 6.3 covered from all angles when the patch notes are published and the update goes live, including how to unlock Euphrosyne.

And don’t forget, the New Year celebration seasonal event is going on now until January 16, so be sure to check out what’s good with our Heavensturn quest and rewards guide.

Euphrosyne Tank Gear (Fending) – FFXIV Patch 6.3

Euphrosyne raid gear for Gunbreaker, Paladin, Dark Knight, and Warrior (Tanks).

Euphrosyne Dragoon/Reaper Gear (Maiming) – FFXIV Patch 6.3

Euphrosyne raid gear for Dragoon and Reaper (melee DPS).

Euphrosyne Monk/Samurai Gear (Striking) – FFXIV Patch 6.3

Euphrosyne raid gear for Monk and Samurai (melee DPS).

Euphrosyne Ninja Gear (Scouting) – FFXIV Patch 6.3

Euphrosyne raid gear for Ninja (melee DPS).

Euphrosyne Ranged DPS Gear (Aiming) – FFXIV Patch 6.3

Euphrosyne raid gear for Dancer, Machinist, and Bard (ranged DPS).

Euphrosyne Healer Gear (Healing) – FFXIV Patch 6.3

Euphrosyne raid gear for Sage, Astrologian, Scholar, and White Mage (Healers).

Euphrosyne Magic DPS Gear (Casting) – FFXIV Patch 6.3

Euphrosyne raid gear for Red Mage, Summoner, and Black Mage.

