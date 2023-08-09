Final Fantasy XIV is bringing it's Free Login Campaign back with a positive twist. The game has plenty of events going on for it's 10th anniversary, and adds a generous amount of time to the campaign as well, counting up to a total of 14 days.

Players that want to participate in the two-week offer will need to meet make sure they already own and have registered FFXIV on their account. Their service account will also need to be inactive as of Aug. 9, the campaign's start date, for at least 90 days. While the last free login campaign only offered a few days of playtime, this event will give players a full 14-days to play. The campaign runs from Aug. 9 to Aug. 31, and the first day that players login counts as day one of the 14-day period.

Image via Square Enix

There are further notes and restrictions on the site, including a few returning players should note:

If a player has multiple service accounts, they cannot participate in the campaign if even a single one of them is active.

If a player purchases a subscription during the campaign, they drop from the campaign and lose any remaining free play days.

Players cannot login on platforms their service account is not registered on. If the game is registered on PC, it cannot be played on PlayStation during the campaign.

Players that have multiple service accounts during the campaign will only have the login campaign effects valid on the first service account they select upon logging in. It is possible they may be able to participate in the login campaign with multiple characters, but they may have to wait until the free login period 14-day duration is up on the first character before trying on another.

Interested parties looking to get back into FFXIV can enjoy the upcoming Moonfire Faire, and check out our Patch 6.45 post for further recent additions. Patch 6.5 isn't due until October, so this is a great time to return to the game and get caught up.